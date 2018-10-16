Infosys second-quarter profit rises over 10% to Rs 4,110 crore, beats forecasts

IT firm Infosys Tuesday reported a 10.3% growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,110 crore for the second quarter ended September 2018 as against a net profit of Rs 3,726 crore in the year-ago period.

In a BSE filing,the Bengaluru-based firm said its revenue grew 17.3% to Rs 20,609 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 17,567 crore in the same period of 2017-18, reported PTI.

“We are delighted with our broad-based growth across all business segments and geographies during the quarter. This is a testimony to our strong client relationships, digital-led full service capabilities, and intense focus on the needs of our clients,” Infosys CEO and managing director Salil Parekh said.

Analysts had on average expected a profit of 40.51 billion rupees, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

He added that large deal wins at over $2 billion during the quarter “demonstrate our increased client relevance and also give us better growth visibility for the near-term”.

Digital revenues at $905 million make 31% of total revenues, it said.

Infosys also said it will comply with arbitration award asking it to pay Rs 12.17 crore to former CFO Rajiv Bansal.

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 16:33 IST