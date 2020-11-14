e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Japan may offer corporate tax breaks to firms that digitize

Japan may offer corporate tax breaks to firms that digitize

Japan is considering offering tax incentives to companies that adopt digitalization, public broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday.

business Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 16:11 IST
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Tokyo
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has made “digital transformation” in the nation a key pledge, aiming to streamline business and government processes and spur lacklustre growth in the world’s third-biggest economy.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has made “digital transformation” in the nation a key pledge, aiming to streamline business and government processes and spur lacklustre growth in the world’s third-biggest economy.(Bloomberg file photo)
         

Japan is considering offering tax incentives to companies that adopt digitalization, public broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday.

The coronavirus pandemic highlighted a need for firms to digitalize to improve their productivity, which prompted the government to consider steps to support their business reforms by digital technology, it said.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has made “digital transformation” in the nation a key pledge, aiming to streamline business and government processes and spur lacklustre growth in the world’s third-biggest economy.

The government and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) plan to discuss details of corporate tax breaks to be included in next fiscal year’s tax revision, targeting mainly mid-sized companies to promote their digital investment, NHK said.

Separately, the government also plans to consider tax incentives for small and mid-sized companies to promote mergers and acquisitions to help boost their competitiveness, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.

The premier has said he would take steps to revitalise smaller firms by promoting consolidation and boosting competitiveness.

tags
top news
Indian troops hold positions at LAC in Ladakh braving PLA and polar temperatures
Indian troops hold positions at LAC in Ladakh braving PLA and polar temperatures
PM Modi praises role of Indian soldiers in rescuing people during Covid-19
PM Modi praises role of Indian soldiers in rescuing people during Covid-19
All states called: What lies next for Trump and Biden?
All states called: What lies next for Trump and Biden?
‘How much does he know about this nation?’: Sanjay Raut in response to Obama’s memoir
‘How much does he know about this nation?’: Sanjay Raut in response to Obama’s memoir
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to perform ‘Diwali pujan’ at Akshardham Temple
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to perform ‘Diwali pujan’ at Akshardham Temple
US aims to immunise 20 million in Dec, WHO says trust in vaccines vital
US aims to immunise 20 million in Dec, WHO says trust in vaccines vital
‘Expansionism a mental disorder’: PM Modi targets China in Jaisalmer speech
‘Expansionism a mental disorder’: PM Modi targets China in Jaisalmer speech
Diwali 2020: PM Modi, President Kovind, others extend their wishes to nation
Diwali 2020: PM Modi, President Kovind, others extend their wishes to nation
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In