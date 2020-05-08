e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Loans of Rs 5.66 lakh crore sanctioned, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Loans of Rs 5.66 lakh crore sanctioned, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman’s office tweeted there is a sustained credit flow to non-banking finance companies and housing finance companies.

business Updated: May 08, 2020 00:25 IST
Rajeev Jayaswal
Rajeev Jayaswal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s office said in a series of tweets said, “economy poised to recover.”
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s office said in a series of tweets said, “economy poised to recover.”(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

India’s economy is “poised to recover” as state-run banks have sanctioned loans worth Rs 5.66 lakh crore over last two months to about 4.2 million account holders belonging to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), retail, agriculture and corporate sectors, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s office said in a series of tweets on Thursday.

The banks will disburse the money after the Covid-19 lockdown is lifted.

“During March-April 2020, PSBs (public sector banks) sanctioned loans worth Rs 5.66 lakh crore for more than 41.81 lakh accounts. These borrowers are from MSME, retail, agriculture and corporate sectors, waiting for disbursal soon after lockdown lifts. Economy poised to recover!” said one of the tweets.

Niranjan Hiranandani, president, Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham), said, “The industry does need money, particularly MSMEs. It is good that the money has been sanctioned... the disbursal should happen as soon as possible.”

He stressed on an urgent need for a stimulus package to bring the economy back on track, and added that the government should also release payments pending with public sector undertakings, tax refunds and money due to state governments. “This alone will infuse Rs 2.5-3 lakh crore in the system and help the economic recover.”

Sanjay Aggarwal, senior vice president, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “An economic stimulus of Rs 16 lakh crore, about 7% of the GDP [gross domestic product], is the minimum required for facing challenges of the covid-19.”

However, it is of paramount importance that the disbursal of loans should happen as soon as possible, said Aggarwal. “The wait for the lockdown to be over is fine, but thereafter the fear is that banks will demand documents from the borrowers that will create unnecessary difficulties.”

Sitharaman’s office tweeted there is a sustained credit flow to non-banking finance companies and housing finance companies. “PSBs sanctioned loans worth Rs 77,383 crore between March 1-May 4. Inclusive of TLTRO (Targeted Long Term Repo Operations) funds, total financing of Rs 1.08 lakh crore is ensuring business stability and continuity going forward,” it tweeted.

tags
top news
Gas fumes leak again from tanker at Visakhapatnam site: Report
Gas fumes leak again from tanker at Visakhapatnam site: Report
India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news