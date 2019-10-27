e-paper
Mahurat trading to take place today

Both the BSE and NSE will remain open for an hour, starting from 6.15 p.m. to 7.15 p.m.

Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
Surat: Traders performing worship
Surat: Traders performing worship "Chopda Poonjan" of account's books and computers on the occasion of Diwali festival in Surat on Thursday. PTI Photo (PTI10_19_2017_000011B)(PTI)
         

An hour of stock market trading will be held on Sunday throughout the country on the occasion of Lakshmi Puja, which takes place ahead of Diwali celebrations.

Both the BSE and NSE will remain open for an hour, starting from 6.15 p.m. to 7.15 p.m.

Karvy Comtrade CEO Ramesh Varakhedkar said: “Mahurat trading on Diwali has a special significance. The session is considered auspicious and many investors participate in the session as investing during the period is believed to bring in prosperity, good fortune and wealth throughout the year.”

Commodity market analyst and Vice President Angel Broking, Anuj Gupta said: “For the business class, this session is very significant as new accounts books for the new year ahead are worshipped during the session. This has been going for ages together.”

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 17:13 IST

