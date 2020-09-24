e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Market mayhem: Investors lose Rs 11.31 lakh cr in 6 days

Market mayhem: Investors lose Rs 11.31 lakh cr in 6 days

Falling for the sixth straight session, the BSE Sensex plunged 1,114.82 points or 2.96 per cent to close at 36,553.60 on Thursday, tracking a heavy selloff in global markets.

business Updated: Sep 24, 2020 19:27 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Mumbai, Maharashtra
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 1,48,76,217.22 crore, down by Rs 11,31,815.5 crore in six sessions.
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 1,48,76,217.22 crore, down by Rs 11,31,815.5 crore in six sessions. (Reuters)
         

Investors have lost a whopping Rs 11,31,815.5 crore in six days of market declines, with concerns over economic recovery sapping risk appetite.

Falling for the sixth straight session, the BSE Sensex plunged 1,114.82 points or 2.96 per cent to close at 36,553.60 on Thursday, tracking a heavy selloff in global markets.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 1,48,76,217.22 crore, down by Rs 11,31,815.5 crore in six sessions.

Since September 16, the 30-share BSE benchmark index has fallen by 2,749.25 points. In Thursday’s trade, barring Hindustan Unilever, all Sensex constituents ended in the red.

IndusInd Bank emerged as the biggest laggard, falling 7.10 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, M&M, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Tata Steel.

“The looming uncertainty over stimulus package in the US combined with issue of rising Covid cases worldwide have raised concerns over economic recovery,” said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap and midcap indices skidded up to 2.28 per cent.

At the BSE, a total of 2,025 companies declined, while 625 advanced and 162 remained unchanged.

All sectoral indices closed the day with losses, with BSE IT index dropping 4.45 per cent, followed by teck, auto, metal, realty, basic materials, bankex and finance.

“The uncertainty regarding economic recovery, unabated rise in virus infections, and today being derivatives expiry day, all contributed to the negativity,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director - Choice Broking, said fears over fresh lockdown restrictions in Europe amid rising infections and uncertainty over US stimulus package dented investor sentiment.

tags
top news
Bengaluru riots: NIA raids 30 locations, arrests ‘key conspirator’
Bengaluru riots: NIA raids 30 locations, arrests ‘key conspirator’
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
‘Witch-hunt by 3 central agencies’: Rhea Chakraborty to court
‘Witch-hunt by 3 central agencies’: Rhea Chakraborty to court
Cross-border terror among key challenges for Saarc: Jaishankar
Cross-border terror among key challenges for Saarc: Jaishankar
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP Live: Rahul begins with three quick boundaries
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP Live: Rahul begins with three quick boundaries
Covid-19: Mamata Banerjee announces guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations in Bengal
Covid-19: Mamata Banerjee announces guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations in Bengal
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In