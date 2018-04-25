Microsoft India most attractive employer brand: Randstad survey

Technology giant Microsoft India is the most ‘attractive employer brand’, followed by e-commerce major Amazon India, says a survey.

According to the findings of Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) 2018, the other most attractive employer brands in India include Hindustan Unilever, IBM India, ITC Group, Larsen & Toubro, Mercedes-Benz India, Samsung India, Sony India and Tata Consultancy Services.

The sectoral specific winners for the most attractive employers this year are Tata Consultancy Services for IT, Larsen & Toubro for Infrastructure & Construction and Hindustan Unilever for FMCG.

“Employer Branding has never been more important than it is now. Candidates have choices, not only where they decide to work but in what capacity,” said Paul Dupuis, MD & CEO Randstad India.

The survey further noted that the top three sectors in India by awareness and attractiveness are companies operating in sectors like IT & ITeS cited by 69 per cent of respondents, followed by Automotive (68 per cent) and Retail & FMCG (67 per cent).

The REBR covered 75 per cent of the global economy with 30 participating countries and more than 1,75,000 respondents worldwide.

As per the survey, salary and employee benefits continue to be the top driver among the Indian workforce across all profiles while choosing an employer. Work-life balance, job security, career progression and strong management are the other influencing factors for the Indian workforce.

Job security emerged as the top factor for an employee to stay with the current employer, with 45 per cent of the survey respondents indicating this.

As per the survey, providing increased career growth opportunities could be a great asset for organizations to attract at least 43 per cent of the workforce, who said they left their employers for this reason.

