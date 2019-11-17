e-paper
Mint Visionaries 2019: Bill Gates to speak shortly

Bill Gates will be in conversation with Rishad Premji, chairman, Wipro Ltd., on Technology For Social Inclusion. Mint chose this theme because it resonates with the idea of new India.

business Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Mint Visionaries is a series of conversations with people who are inspiring a new future. Mint kicks of the first conversation with Bill Gates, co-chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Gates will be in conversation with Rishad Premji, chairman, Wipro Ltd., on Technology For Social Inclusion. Mint chose this theme because it resonates with the idea of new India.

Mint Visionaries seeks to showcase a whole host of issues like technology, empowerment, new economy, social change, urban solutions, alternative modes of development, mobility, migration, renewables—all of which are defining a new India.

Follow highlights here:

