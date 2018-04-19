 Morgan Stanley leaves Morgan Stanley. Yes, you read that right | business news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 19, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Morgan Stanley leaves Morgan Stanley. Yes, you read that right

Morgan Adam Stanley, a fixed income trader at Morgan Stanley, just quit the Wall Street firm.

business Updated: Apr 19, 2018 12:33 IST
Sonali Basak
Morgan Stanley digital signage is displayed on the exterior of the company's headquarters in New York, US.
Morgan Stanley digital signage is displayed on the exterior of the company's headquarters in New York, US.(Christopher Lee/Bloomberg)

Morgan Stanley just left Morgan Stanley. No, really.

The fixed-income trader, who just happens to share a name with the 82-year-old Wall Street firm, has left the bank, a person with knowledge of the matter said. Stanley joined in 2012 after graduating from Boston College, according to records from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Stanley, whose middle name is Adam, didn’t return LinkedIn messages seeking comment on his next career move. A spokesman for the New York-based bank declined to comment.

--With assistance from Laura J. Keller, Faris Khan and Brian Chappatta.

tags

more from business
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature