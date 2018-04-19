Morgan Stanley leaves Morgan Stanley. Yes, you read that right

Morgan Stanley just left Morgan Stanley. No, really.

The fixed-income trader, who just happens to share a name with the 82-year-old Wall Street firm, has left the bank, a person with knowledge of the matter said. Stanley joined in 2012 after graduating from Boston College, according to records from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Stanley, whose middle name is Adam, didn’t return LinkedIn messages seeking comment on his next career move. A spokesman for the New York-based bank declined to comment.

--With assistance from Laura J. Keller, Faris Khan and Brian Chappatta.