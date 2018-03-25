Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash to wed Shloka Mehta in December

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash will marry his schoolmate Shloka Mehta, the youngest daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta, in early December.

The development confirms PTI news break of March 4 that Sholka is the one the Ambani family had chosen for Akash.

Sources said the two families and close friends gathered at a plush five-star resort in Goa on Saturday for a ‘get-to-know-each-other’ before the formal engagement.

Though the two families have been talking to each other for the wedding for sometime now, the plans were formalised at the Goa event, which was planned before Holi.

The marriage is planned for early December, with celebrations spread across 4-5 days, they said, adding the possible dates may be December 8-12 at the Oberoi, Mumbai.

While e-mails sent to both families remained unanswered, pictures of the Saturday event are available on social media.

It's official now

Besides parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani, grandmother Kokilaben was also present at the event on Saturday.

Akash is the eldest son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani and Shloka Mehta is the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds.

The Ambanis and Mehtas know each other well and Akash and Shloka studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Neither families had responded to PTI queries when it first reported the story on March 4, but a source close to the Ambani family had discounted the then talk of March 24 being the engagement date, saying “No dates of either the wedding or engagement of Akash Ambani have been finalised.”

“As and when any good news is to be shared, the family will be delighted to share with everyone,” the source had said then.

Akash and twin sister Isha are the eldest of the three children of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Akash is on the board of Reliance Jio, the group’s fast growing telecom venture.

Shloka, who after finishing schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in 2009 went on to study anthropology at Princeton University and did her masters in law at the London School of Economics and Political Science, is a director on Rosy Blue Foundation since July 2014. She is also a co-founder of ConnectFor, which matches volunteers with NGOs that need them.

She is youngest of three children of Russell and Mona Mehta.