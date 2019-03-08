NCLT approves ArcelorMittal’s Rs 45,000 cr Essar Steel takeover plan

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved steel giant ArcelorMittal SA’s takeover bid for debt-ridden Essar Steel, television news channels reported on Friday.

ArcelorMittal, which has been engaged in a drawn-out attempt to acquire Essar Steel since 2017, had made a 420 billion rupee ($5.99 billion) bid for the bankrupt Indian steelmaker.

