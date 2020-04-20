e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Oil drops to 18-year low on global demand crunch amid Covid-19 pandemic

Oil drops to 18-year low on global demand crunch amid Covid-19 pandemic

The price collapse is reverberating across the industry: oil explorers shut down 13% of the U.S. drilling fleet last week as the swelling worldwide glut of crude spurred drastic cost-cutting and project cancellations among drillers.

business Updated: Apr 20, 2020 07:17 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
China reported its first economic contraction in decades on Friday, a sign of how bad things could get in Europe and North America, which have yet to emerge from virus lockdown.
China reported its first economic contraction in decades on Friday, a sign of how bad things could get in Europe and North America, which have yet to emerge from virus lockdown.(Bloomberg file photo )
         

Oil extended its slide in Asia, trading at near two-decade lows after agreed cuts by the biggest producers were seen barely making a dent in the demand destruction wrought by Covid-19 and on increasing concerns that traders are quickly running out of room to store crude.

Futures in New York dropped as much as 5.5% to the lowest since November 2001, following a 20% slump last week. China reported its first economic contraction in decades on Friday, a sign of how bad things could get in Europe and North America, which have yet to emerge from virus lockdown.

Near-term prices for U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude are trading at huge discounts to later-dated contracts on concern the storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, will fill to capacity. That has seen prices disconnect from Brent futures in London.

“Concern continues to mount that storage facilities in the U.S. will run out of capacity,” ANZ Research said in a note. “Stockpiles at Cushing, the pricing point for WTI, are up nearly 50% since the start of March.”

Still, there were at least grounds for cautious optimism at the weekend. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state may be past the high point of coronavirus deaths, as cases and fatalities slowed. Fewer daily deaths were also reported in Italy, Spain and the U.K.

Hedge funds were once again caught out by crude’s alarming descent, increasing their net-bullish position by 13% in the week ended April 14. It was the second straight week money managers boosted their net-long position in the face of 20% price drops in both weeks.

The price collapse is reverberating across the industry: oil explorers shut down 13% of the U.S. drilling fleet last week as the swelling worldwide glut of crude spurred drastic cost-cutting and project cancellations among drillers.

Crude prices in America’s oil capital are getting dangerously close to zero, with buyers in Texas offering as little as $2 a barrel for some oil streams, raising the possibility that producers may soon have to pay customers to take crude off their hands.

tags
top news
‘Defective’ ICMR kits led to Covid-19 testing delays: Bengal
‘Defective’ ICMR kits led to Covid-19 testing delays: Bengal
Maharashtra govt orders probe into Palghar mob lynching
Maharashtra govt orders probe into Palghar mob lynching
Ruckus in Bengaluru over shifting suspected Covid-19 persons to quarantine
Ruckus in Bengaluru over shifting suspected Covid-19 persons to quarantine
Covid-19 Live: Selective relaxation in nationwide lockdown measures from today
Covid-19 Live: Selective relaxation in nationwide lockdown measures from today
Maharashtra records 552 cases, 12 deaths in highest single-day spike
Maharashtra records 552 cases, 12 deaths in highest single-day spike
Life, liberty and law in times of a lockdown | Opinion
Life, liberty and law in times of a lockdown | Opinion
Virus and the village: A Covid chronicle
Virus and the village: A Covid chronicle
5 Zoom security features you should know about
5 Zoom security features you should know about
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

business news