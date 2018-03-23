Over 68,000 companies registered since GST rollout: Corporate affairs minister

More than 68,000 companies have been registered in eight months following the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, Union Minister PP Chaudhary said on Friday.

GST, the country’s biggest tax overhaul in recent times, was rolled out in July last year.

“The total number of companies registered during the period July 2017 to February 2018 period is 68,299,” the minister of state for corporate affairs said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

“The number of such registrations was 63,106 between July 2016 and February 2017. Thus, an increasing trend in the number of company registrations has been maintained post-GST, the minister added.

In a separate reply, Chaudhary said that over 17 lakh companies had been registered in India till last year, out of which only 7,270 entities were active.

“There were only 7,270 active listed companies out of 17.21 lakh registered companies as on December 2017 whereas in December 2014 there were 7,261 active listed companies out of 14.39 lakh registered companies in India,” he added.

Chaudhary also said names of over 2.26 lakh companies have been struck off from the Registrar of Companies for failing to comply with regulatory requirements as on December 2017, with Maharashtra accounting for most of these firms.

Out of the total deregistered firms, as many as 59,849 companies are from Maharashtra, followed by Delhi (43,925), Tamil Nadu (24,723), Karnataka (18,165), Telangana (16,817) and Gujarat (11,389).

The minister, in a separate reply, said that as many as 48,886 prosecutions against the firms for violation of Companies Act, were pending as on January 2017 with the various courts.

In 2016-17 (till November 2017), 4,775 fresh prosecution cases were filed. Thus, out of total 51,661 cases, a total of 4,703 prosecutions were disposed of and 46,958 prosecutions were pending.