Passenger footfall moving towards pre-Covid numbers: Hardeep Singh Puri

"On 26 December, we had 2,27,821 domestic passengers flying on 2129 flights. There were a total of 4253 flight movements and 4,55,809 footfalls on the day. It is a steady journey towards pre-Covid numbers," Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

business Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 18:45 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
New Delhi
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri addresses a press conference at National Media Centre, in New Delhi.
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri addresses a press conference at National Media Centre, in New Delhi.(PTI)
         

A total of 2,27,821 domestic passengers flew on 2,129 flights on Saturday, while there were 4,253 across movements across the country and 4,55,809 footfalls on the day, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed on Sunday.

“On 26 December, we had 2,27,821 domestic passengers flying on 2129 flights. There were a total of 4253 flight movements and 4,55,809 footfalls on the day. It is a steady journey towards pre-Covid numbers,” the minister tweeted.

Earlier on December 1, the minister informed that the number of daily domestic passengers on flights touched 252,374 that was a new high since operations resumed on May 25 this year.

He tweeted, “Our airports and skies are busy again. The number of daily domestic passengers has crossed the 252K mark that is a new high since operations resumed on May 25, 2020. We expect to cross pre-Covid numbers by year-end. Aviation is emerging as India’s safe and efficient mode of transport in these times.”

