e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Pepsi joins NRAI, Swiggy initiative to provide 25 lakh meals to workers in distress

Pepsi joins NRAI, Swiggy initiative to provide 25 lakh meals to workers in distress

As part of the initiative, whenever any consumer adds any soft drink to a meal order on Swiggy from June 25 to July 19, Pepsi will contribute part of the proceeds in respect of each soft drink ordered to the NRAI Covid-19 Relief Corpus.

business Updated: Jun 25, 2020 14:50 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
The raised by throught the initiative fund will be used to provide meals (dry ration) to restaurant workers who are suffering due to the current challenging times, said Pepsi.
The raised by throught the initiative fund will be used to provide meals (dry ration) to restaurant workers who are suffering due to the current challenging times, said Pepsi.(@AmitHPanchal/Twitter Photo)
         

Beverage brand Pepsi on Thursday announced a fund-raising initiative in association with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and leading online food delivery aggregator Swiggy to provide 25 lakh meals to the workers of restaurant community who are in distress.

As part of the initiative, whenever any consumer adds any soft drink to a meal order on Swiggy from June 25 to July 19, Pepsi will contribute part of the proceeds in respect of each soft drink ordered to the NRAI Covid-19 Relief Corpus.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

This fund will be further used to provide meals (dry ration) to restaurant workers who are suffering due to the current challenging times, said the beverage company.

The offer is valid on any packaged soft drinks ordered from restaurants listed on Swiggy platform which includes carbonated soft drinks, packaged iced tea, packaged juices and packaged juice-based drinks and is not restricted to just the purchase of Pepsi.

“The restaurant industry is an integral part of our ecosystem and has been severely impacted by the ongoing health challenge. Both restaurants and restaurant workers are struggling,” said a PepsiCo India spokesperson.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

“Hence, in our endeavour to find various meaningful ways to provide support to the ecosystem, we found that mobilising a movement with consumers and providing food security support to our restaurant workers and their families who are in distress is a timely intervention and need of the hour.”

tags
top news
Pending Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 students have options:CBSE to SC
Pending Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 students have options:CBSE to SC
VVIP chopper scam: ED raids on Shravan Gupta part of hunt for ‘real beneficiaries’
VVIP chopper scam: ED raids on Shravan Gupta part of hunt for ‘real beneficiaries’
‘I salute those who defended democracy during Emergency’: PM
‘I salute those who defended democracy during Emergency’: PM
LIVE: More than 13k Covid patients cured in last 24 hrs, says Health Ministry
LIVE: More than 13k Covid patients cured in last 24 hrs, says Health Ministry
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
‘Anyone found selling Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine will face action’: Rajasthan minister
‘Anyone found selling Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine will face action’: Rajasthan minister
‘Delhi passed on him’: Reason behind Daredevils not picking Kohli in 2008
‘Delhi passed on him’: Reason behind Daredevils not picking Kohli in 2008
Assam floods: 38,000 people affected, Brahmaputra continues to swell
Assam floods: 38,000 people affected, Brahmaputra continues to swell
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In