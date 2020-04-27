e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / PSB officials in a corner over loan disbursals

PSB officials in a corner over loan disbursals

Many state-run banks have put a stop to loans for borrowers with doubtful repayment capacity, but pressure from top executives to boost disbursals have put bank branch officials in an unenviable position, two people aware of the matter said.

business Updated: Apr 27, 2020 07:03 IST
Shayan Ghosh
Shayan Ghosh
Livemint, Mumbai
Pressure to disburse loans to help companies tide over the situation caused by covid-19 has been building for a while.
Pressure to disburse loans to help companies tide over the situation caused by covid-19 has been building for a while. (Bloomberg file photo. Representative image )
         

Branch-level officials of state-run banks are under enormous pressure from seniors to boost loan growth, following a government diktat at a time when demand for credit, particularly from quality borrowers, has all but disappeared. Many state-run banks have put a stop to loans for borrowers with doubtful repayment capacity, but pressure from top executives to boost disbursals have put bank branch officials in an unenviable position, two people aware of the matter said.

Pressure to disburse loans to help companies tide over the situation caused by Covid-19 has been building for a while and has escalated after banks received a notification from the department of financial services on April 16 specifying deadlines for disbursals and guidelines on reaching out to borrowers. Mint has reviewed the notification’s copy.

“The senior management is seeking reports from zonal managers, who are pressuring branch managers without understanding field-level constraints,” said one of the persons. Most people seeking emergency credit have not been repaying regularly and giving them loans would be difficult, this person said.

tags
top news
PM, CMs to discuss graded lockdown exit on video call
PM, CMs to discuss graded lockdown exit on video call
Covid-19 lockdown: India should open up now
Covid-19 lockdown: India should open up now
Indian firm ready to begin producing possible vaccine
Indian firm ready to begin producing possible vaccine
Mutual funds scramble to keep lid on Franklin impact
Mutual funds scramble to keep lid on Franklin impact
Kim Jong Un ‘alive and well’: Seoul
Kim Jong Un ‘alive and well’: Seoul
All because of them: Pakistani cleric blames women for Covid-19
All because of them: Pakistani cleric blames women for Covid-19
70% of Indian citizens abroad are in 6 W Asian nations, shows data
70% of Indian citizens abroad are in 6 W Asian nations, shows data
‘Trains won’t run’: Maharashtra CM amid vow to help migrants reach hometowns
‘Trains won’t run’: Maharashtra CM amid vow to help migrants reach hometowns
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

business news