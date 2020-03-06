e-paper
Yes Bank resolution will be done swiftly, 30 days is outer limit: RBI Governor

business Updated: Mar 06, 2020 11:45 IST
Press Trust of India
RBI Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly and that 30 days is an outer limit, according to news agency PTI.

On late Thursday evening, the central bank put Yes Bank under moratorium and capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account till further orders.

The governor said that the decision was at a “larger level” and not at individual entity level. The move is aimed at ensuring safety of financial system, he added.

Das has assured a swift action from the central bank’s end so as to put in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank.

