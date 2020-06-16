e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / RBI seen using hybrid playbook to keep bond traders guessing

RBI seen using hybrid playbook to keep bond traders guessing

The RBI may buy 3 trillion rupees to 6 trillion rupees ($79 billion) of bonds this fiscal year to implement its plan.

business Updated: Jun 16, 2020 11:10 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A security guard's reflection is seen next to the logo of the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai.
A security guard's reflection is seen next to the logo of the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai. (REUTERS)
         

India’s central bank may adopt its own version of yield-curve control as it digs deeper into its toolbox to cushion the economy during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a unit of the country’s second-largest private lender.

The Reserve Bank of India may buy debt at irregular intervals to tame spikes in yields as it seeks to accelerate transmission of cuts in policy rates, breaking from the hard yield-control policies followed by the Bank of Japan and Reserve Bank of Australia, A. Prasanna, chief economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. in Mumbai, wrote in a report to clients.

The authority may implement “soft yield-curve control” involving “strong, sporadic interventions around specific thresholds, which may not be in keeping with any specific script,” he said. “The RBI would cap any sell-off in bonds but at the same time abstain from specifying any defined range or level.”

Whether with the use of a Federal Reserve-style ‘Operation Twist’, the European Central Bank-like cash boost to banks and open-market debt purchases, the RBI has shown to be decisive in its quest to keep rates low. Still, the gap between the most-traded 2029 notes and two-year debt is near the widest in a decade, hindering the pass through of rate cuts.

The RBI may buy 3 trillion rupees to 6 trillion rupees ($79 billion) of bonds this fiscal year to implement its plan, Prasanna wrote. The authority has bought about 1.2 trillion rupees of debt since April 1, which has helped pull down yields on the 6.45% 2029 notes by more than 50 basis points since end-January.

The yield on 2029 bond was little changed at 5.98%, while that on the new benchmark 10-year note was also steady at 5.80% at 10:09 a.m. in Mumbai.

“The RBI should keep an intervention threshold very close to current market levels,” said Prasanna. “Actions reinforcing this premise would incentivize market participants to veer around to RBI’s thinking.”

Yield-curve control, a policy that involves purchasing, or selling, government bonds in order to target the yield on a specific maturity, has been used by Japan for years to boost economic activity and was recently adopted in Australia. Some economists expect the U.S. to adopt the tool in coming months as policy makers seek to provide more support for businesses and households.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What makes Centre-state relations different in national capital
Covid-19: What makes Centre-state relations different in national capital
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in hospital due to high fever, Covid-19 test today
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in hospital due to high fever, Covid-19 test today
Beaten with rods, made to drink filthy water: 2 Indian staffers were tortured in Pak
Beaten with rods, made to drink filthy water: 2 Indian staffers were tortured in Pak
LIVE: Global FDIs to plunge by 40% due to Covid-19, says UN
LIVE: Global FDIs to plunge by 40% due to Covid-19, says UN
‘Gujarat model exposed’: Rahul Gandhi in latest attack on Centre on Covid-19
‘Gujarat model exposed’: Rahul Gandhi in latest attack on Centre on Covid-19
1 in 5 people at risk of severe Covid-19 due to other illnesses: Study
1 in 5 people at risk of severe Covid-19 due to other illnesses: Study
‘Insensitive’: Sonia Gandhi slams fuel price hike during Covid-19
‘Insensitive’: Sonia Gandhi slams fuel price hike during Covid-19
Covid-19: Centre tells states to draw up rates for private hospitals
Covid-19: Centre tells states to draw up rates for private hospitals
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In