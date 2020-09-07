e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Reliance Industries to spin off oil to chemicals business

Reliance Industries to spin off oil to chemicals business

According to the plan, RIL’s oil-to-chemicals assets, including its refining, petrochemicals, fuel retail (majority interest only) and bulk wholesale marketing businesses, along with its assets and liabilities, will be transferred to a new unit.

business Updated: Sep 07, 2020 04:10 IST
Kalpana Pathak
Kalpana Pathak
Livemint, Mumbai
In April, RIL approved an arrangement for transfer of its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business to Reliance O2C Ltd as a going concern on slump sale basis.
In April, RIL approved an arrangement for transfer of its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business to Reliance O2C Ltd as a going concern on slump sale basis. (VIA BLOOMBERG NEWS)
         

Reliance Industries Ltd on Sunday released details related to carving out its oil-to-chemicals business into a separate entity, six months after it first announced the proposal as a precursor to a stake sale.

According to the plan, RIL’s oil-to-chemicals assets, including its refining, petrochemicals, fuel retail (majority interest only) and bulk wholesale marketing businesses, along with its assets and liabilities, will be transferred to a new unit.

In April, RIL approved an arrangement for transfer of its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business to Reliance O2C Ltd as a going concern on slump sale basis.

The separation of the assets was planned as part of RIL’s target to sell 20% in its refining and chemicals business to Saudi Aramco.

The deal, however, has been delayed.

Assets, including Reliance Ethane Holding Pte Ltd, Reliance Gas Pipelines Ltd, Gujarat Chemical Port Ltd, Reliance Corporate IT Park Ltd, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd, among others, will not be part of the oil to chemicals undertaking.

In a document on its website, RIL said it has been exploring options to bring in strategic investors in the O2C business.

tags
top news
Green signal for Delhi Metro’s Yellow line after 169 days
Green signal for Delhi Metro’s Yellow line after 169 days
Prison overcrowding in 2019 highest in 10 years
Prison overcrowding in 2019 highest in 10 years
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Djokovic disqualified from US Open for hitting line judge with ball: WATCH
Djokovic disqualified from US Open for hitting line judge with ball: WATCH
NCB quizzes Rhea Chakraborty for 6 hours in Sushant Singh case
NCB quizzes Rhea Chakraborty for 6 hours in Sushant Singh case
Delhi govt clinics work overtime to ramp up Covid-19 testing
Delhi govt clinics work overtime to ramp up Covid-19 testing
Bihar campaign faces virtual test
Bihar campaign faces virtual test
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In