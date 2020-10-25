e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Reliance rolls back salary cuts, offers bonus

Reliance rolls back salary cuts, offers bonus

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is rolling back salary cuts for the employees of its hydrocarbons division and is also giving out performance bonus that had been deferred after business was hit by coronavirus lockdown.

business Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 22:07 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
New Delhi
The firm is also offering an advance 30 per cent of the variable pay from the next year’s salary to its lakh-plus employees as a goodwill gesture for working during the pandemic, two persons familiar with the matter said.
The firm is also offering an advance 30 per cent of the variable pay from the next year’s salary to its lakh-plus employees as a goodwill gesture for working during the pandemic, two persons familiar with the matter said. (File photo for representation)
         

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is rolling back salary cuts for the employees of its hydrocarbons division and is also giving out performance bonus that had been deferred after business was hit by coronavirus lockdown.

The firm is also offering an advance 30 per cent of the variable pay from the next year’s salary to its lakh-plus employees as a goodwill gesture for working during the pandemic, two persons familiar with the matter said. Reliance in April had cut the salary of employees of its hydrocarbons division by 10 per cent to 50 per cent with the firm’s chairman and richest Indian Mukesh Ambani agreeing to forgo all his remuneration.

Also, the oil-to-technology conglomerate had deferred annual cash bonus and performance-linked incentives that are normally paid in the first quarter.

Sources said Reliance may have done some intra-division cash transfer to roll back the salary cuts in the hydrocarbons divisions.

An email sent to the company for comments remained unanswered.

Reliance’s hydrocarbon business was adversely impacted due to a reduction in demand for refined products and petrochemicals after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to curb spread of coronavirus.

While Ambani forgo his entire Rs 15 crore compensation, Reliance board of directors including executive directors, executive committee members, and senior leaders saw 30 per cent to 50 per cent of their compensation.

Employees with compensation of less than Rs 15 lakh did not have any reduction in compensation but those earning higher than that saw a 10 per cent reduction in fixed pay. While the salary cuts of employees have been restored, it isn’t clear if Ambani’s remuneration has also been restored.

tags
top news
‘Should be ashamed’: Uddhav Thackeray’s 7 bitter attacks on BJP, Centre
‘Should be ashamed’: Uddhav Thackeray’s 7 bitter attacks on BJP, Centre
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live: Ben Stokes, Samson shine as RR win by 8 wickets
IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live: Ben Stokes, Samson shine as RR win by 8 wickets
Top White House aide says United States not trying to control Covid-19 pandemic
Top White House aide says United States not trying to control Covid-19 pandemic
‘He knows the truth’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments
‘He knows the truth’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments
Top army commanders to review situation in Ladakh, reforms at 4-day conference
Top army commanders to review situation in Ladakh, reforms at 4-day conference
Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan accuses French prez Macron of ‘attacking Islam’
Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan accuses French prez Macron of ‘attacking Islam’
Watch: Weapon worship by Defence minister Rajnath Singh, & warning to China
Watch: Weapon worship by Defence minister Rajnath Singh, & warning to China
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In