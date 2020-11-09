e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Reliance’s stake sale talks with Saudi Aramco gaining momentum: Report

Reliance’s stake sale talks with Saudi Aramco gaining momentum: Report

Both the companies were committed to the deal and Aramco wants to do physical inspection of Reliance’s assets in India, the report said. Earlier in July, Reuters had reported that Reliance’s stake sale in its oil-to-chemicals business to Aramco had stalled over price.

business Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 12:27 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bengaluru
Earlier in July, Reuters had reported that Reliance’s stake sale in its oil-to-chemicals business to Aramco had stalled over price.
Earlier in July, Reuters had reported that Reliance’s stake sale in its oil-to-chemicals business to Aramco had stalled over price.(Reuters file photo)
         

Reliance Industries Ltd and Saudi Aramco are resuming talks over a 20% stake sale by the Indian conglomerate in its oil-to-chemical business after a brief pause due to Covid-19 pandemic, ET Now reported on Monday, citing sources.

Both the companies were committed to the deal and Aramco wants to do physical inspection of Reliance’s assets in India, the report said.

Earlier in July, Reuters had reported that Reliance’s stake sale in its oil-to-chemicals business to Aramco had stalled over price.

Reliance Chairman and Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani told shareholders in July that the deal had been delayed due to “unforeseen circumstances in the energy market and the Covid-19 situation.”

The initial deadline for completion of the deal, announced in August 2019, was March 2020.

Reliance in October reported a 15% drop in September-quarter profit on Oct. 30, as the coronavirus crisis hammered its oil business, although the company reaped double-digit revenue growth at its Jio telecom service.

Meanwhile, Reliance has approached investors to take stakes in its retail business and has already raised around $20 billion from global investors this year by selling stakes in its Jio Platforms digital business.

tags
top news
NGT bans firecrackers in Delhi, Haryana allows limited use
NGT bans firecrackers in Delhi, Haryana allows limited use
Is Bihar ready for a young CM? Tomorrow’s counting to decide
Is Bihar ready for a young CM? Tomorrow’s counting to decide
PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 614 crore in Varanasi
PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 614 crore in Varanasi
Donald Trump-to-Joe Biden handoff stalls as president rejects outcome
Donald Trump-to-Joe Biden handoff stalls as president rejects outcome
If we can learn anything from Trump’s defeat…: Sena’s jibe at ‘losing’ NDA in Bihar
If we can learn anything from Trump’s defeat…: Sena’s jibe at ‘losing’ NDA in Bihar
What Kamala Harris’s ‘chitti’ said about the US vice president-elect
What Kamala Harris’s ‘chitti’ said about the US vice president-elect
‘Bankable’ Nitish’s poll appeal now under cloud
‘Bankable’ Nitish’s poll appeal now under cloud
Indians’ H1B hope: Why Biden may struggle to reverse Trump’s immigration orders
Indians’ H1B hope: Why Biden may struggle to reverse Trump’s immigration orders
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In