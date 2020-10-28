e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Remote work gives Airtel’s data usage a 58% boost

Remote work gives Airtel’s data usage a 58% boost

During the quarter, Airtel recorded a sequential growth of 14.4 million in 4G user base at 152.7 million, up 48% from a year ago, as more customers turned to better data services.

business Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 05:59 IST
Ishita Guha
Ishita Guha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Airtel’s average revenue per user (Arpu) rose to ₹162 from ₹128 from a year ago, and ₹157 in the June quarter.
Airtel’s average revenue per user (Arpu) rose to ₹162 from ₹128 from a year ago, and ₹157 in the June quarter.(Mint)
         

A boom in remote work propelled a 58% year-on-year jump in data consumption at Bharti Airtel Ltd in the September quarter helping India’s second-largest telco post record consolidated revenues though it plunged to a net loss for the sixth straight quarter.

“Our focus on building the most aspirational brand in Indian telecom to win quality customers is delivering results. Our data consumption grew by 58% y-o-y which reflects strong engagement of customers on our network,” Airtel’s chief executive Gopal Vittal said on Tuesday.

During the quarter, Airtel recorded a sequential growth of 14.4 million in 4G user base at 152.7 million, up 48% from a year ago, as more customers turned to better data services.

Airtel’s average revenue per user (Arpu) rose to ₹162 from ₹128 from a year ago, and ₹157 in the June quarter.

As a result it clocked its highest consolidated quarterly revenue of ₹25,785 crore, up 22% from a year ago. It, however, posted a consolidated net loss of ₹763 crore due to higher expenses, including network operating costs, licence fees and spectrum usage charges, and higher finance cost.

The company had a consolidated net loss of ₹23,045 crore in Q2 of FY20. A Bloomberg poll of 10 analysts had estimated a profit of ₹121.60 crore for the September quarter.

Airtel’s consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) rose to ₹11,848 crore from ₹8,936 crore a year ago.

tags
top news
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: In first phase of polling, a debutant, senior leaders to test their fate in 71 seats
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: In first phase of polling, a debutant, senior leaders to test their fate in 71 seats
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
AAP versus BJP: Explaining the municipal funds crisis
AAP versus BJP: Explaining the municipal funds crisis
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: First phase of voting to begin at 7am
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: First phase of voting to begin at 7am
Lok Sabha evaluates how many of House panel ideas adopted
Lok Sabha evaluates how many of House panel ideas adopted
Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh
Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In