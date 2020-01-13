e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Business News / Retail inflation at 5-yr high, crosses RBI’s comfort zone on soaring food prices

Retail inflation at 5-yr high, crosses RBI’s comfort zone on soaring food prices

Core inflation – the non-food non-fuel component of CPI basket – has also increased marginally after declining for four consecutive months, even as the headline numbers were rising.

business Updated: Jan 13, 2020 18:45 IST
Roshan Kishore & Rajeev Jayaswal
Roshan Kishore & Rajeev Jayaswal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Blaming vegetable, meat and fish prices for the high food inflation, CARE Ratings Ltd chief economist Madan Sabnavis said that inflation should come down in January with the new onion crop in and prices moving down. (HT photo)
Blaming vegetable, meat and fish prices for the high food inflation, CARE Ratings Ltd chief economist Madan Sabnavis said that inflation should come down in January with the new onion crop in and prices moving down. (HT photo)
         

Retail inflation soared to 7.35% in December 2019, highest since July 2014, mainly because of high food prices, particularly on the back of vegetable prices that saw a year-on-year jump of over 60%, official data said on Monday.

The food inflation rose to 14.12% in December 2019 compared to (-) 2.65% in the same month of 2018 and 10.01% in November 2019, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

Core inflation – the non-food non-fuel component of CPI basket – has also increased marginally after declining for four consecutive months, even as the headline numbers were rising.

The retail inflation surpassed the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) comfort level of 4% with a margin of 2 percentage points on the either side. It was contained within the RBI’s comfort level until previous month (5.54% in November 2019). The retail inflation in December 2018 was 2.11%.

A Reuters poll of economists had expected the CPI to grow at 6.2% in December.

Blaming vegetable, meat and fish prices for the high food inflation, CARE Ratings Ltd chief economist Madan Sabnavis said that inflation should come down in January with the new onion crop in and prices moving down. However, low base effect will impact inflation for one more month, he added.

“Given that the fiscal picture will be known on February 1 and the revised numbers not on target, and with CPI inflation being above 4% in the last three months and core inflation inching up, the RBI will take another pause on interest rates on February 6,” he said.

The Union budget for 2020-21 is scheduled to be presented on February 1.

tags
top news
In unprecedented move, Bengal Governor calls all-party meeting to discuss pending bills
In unprecedented move, Bengal Governor calls all-party meeting to discuss pending bills
From 20-party Oppn meet, a call to chief ministers to suspend NPR enumeration
From 20-party Oppn meet, a call to chief ministers to suspend NPR enumeration
Chanda Kochhar should pay back bonuses, says ICICI Bank in petition to court
Chanda Kochhar should pay back bonuses, says ICICI Bank in petition to court
13-yr-old Odisha girl abducted, then gang-raped for 36 hours
13-yr-old Odisha girl abducted, then gang-raped for 36 hours
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
Why Air India needs to fight its crooks and tyrants, writes Vir Sanghvi
Why Air India needs to fight its crooks and tyrants, writes Vir Sanghvi
How to upgrade to Windows 10 free as Windows 7 support ends tomorrow
How to upgrade to Windows 10 free as Windows 7 support ends tomorrow
WATCH: Harbhajan makes Sourav Ganguly dance on Bollywood song ‘Senorita’
WATCH: Harbhajan makes Sourav Ganguly dance on Bollywood song ‘Senorita’
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Business News