e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / RIL in talks to sell more stake in Jio Platforms

RIL in talks to sell more stake in Jio Platforms

On April 30, RIL had announced plans to raise ₹53,125 crore through a 1:15 rights issue (one new share for every 15 shares held) at an offer price of ₹1,257 a share. The record date for the issue is May 14.

business Updated: May 12, 2020 05:28 IST
Anirudh Laskar
Anirudh Laskar
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
A woman rides her scooter past advertisements of Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit, in Ahmedabad, India.
A woman rides her scooter past advertisements of Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit, in Ahmedabad, India.(REUTERS)
         

The talks with New York-based private equity firm General Atlantic to sell a 2% stake in Jio Platforms for ₹10,000 crore are among a series of stake sale initiatives by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) to build confidence among potential investors as it heads for a mega rights issue, said two people on condition of anonymity.

On April 30, RIL had announced plans to raise ₹53,125 crore through a 1:15 rights issue (one new share for every 15 shares held) at an offer price of ₹1,257 a share. The record date for the issue is May 14.

“This is a very large rights issue, considering the current market sentiment. The overall market sentiment is subdued. There is a lot of economic uncertainty. That is one of the main reasons why the proposed rights issue is being kept as a partly paid-up issue, which means any subscriber can buy the rights issue shares by only making a part payment now and the rest within a period of six months or a year,” said one of the two people cited above.

“Within that time, RIL promoters too can comfortably bring in enough money to subscribe to the rights issue. The global investments in Jio Platforms will build confidence among investors, which will help RIL successfully complete the rights issue.”

Shareholders willing to subscribe to the rights issue will have to pay 25% on application and the rest in one or more tranches. With 50% shareholding, RIL’s promoter group led by Mukesh Ambani will need ₹26,600 crore to subscribe to its portion of the rights issue.

“At least 25% or ₹6,650 crore will have to be brought in as upfront amount to subscribe to the rights issue,” said the person cited earlier.

tags
top news
PM Modi, CMs not in favour of lifting lockdown entirely
PM Modi, CMs not in favour of lifting lockdown entirely
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Govt plans random testing for community surveillance
Govt plans random testing for community surveillance
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
Sambit Patra booked for tweets against Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi
Sambit Patra booked for tweets against Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi
Twitter to highlight misleading Covid-19 tweets that could harm users
Twitter to highlight misleading Covid-19 tweets that could harm users
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
PM Modi meets CMs to discuss lockdown exit plan: Top 5 takeaways
PM Modi meets CMs to discuss lockdown exit plan: Top 5 takeaways
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In