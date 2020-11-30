e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Room tariffs zoom at  weekend  getaways

Room tariffs zoom at  weekend  getaways

Occupancies at hotels and resorts have recovered only 50-70% as compared to previous years, shows data shared by five top travel booking sites with Mint, while villas and private apartments personally managed by individual owners are seeing heavy demand as they are perceived to be more hygienic.

business Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 02:30 IST
Anirudh Laskar and Rhik Kundu
Anirudh Laskar and Rhik Kundu
Hindustan Times, Mumbai/New Delhi
Data from Ixigo shows that the average rates in two- and three-star villas and hotels are up 33-86% for the last week of December, compared with the last week of November, in Shimla, Manali, Haridwar and Rishikesh.
Data from Ixigo shows that the average rates in two- and three-star villas and hotels are up 33-86% for the last week of December, compared with the last week of November, in Shimla, Manali, Haridwar and Rishikesh.(REUTERS)
         

Urban Indians thirsting for the great outdoors after months cooped up at home are heading for weekend destinations just a drive away, side-stepping flights and travel curbs. Room tariffs at these locations have risen by 20-50% from a year ago, data compiled from top vacation rental service providers showed, with villas and homestays gaining the most.

“Staying indoors for many months has created a strong pent-up demand for travel and people are eager to connect and travel again, whether to explore new destinations or reconnect with people,” said Amanpreet Bajaj, who heads the Indian operations of Airbnb. Top destinations on Airbnb currently include Panchgani, Igatpuri and Alibaug in Maharashtra; Haridwar in Uttarakhand; Gokarna in Karnataka; and Kasol in Himachal Pradesh, Bajaj said.

Vipul Prakash, chief operating officer at MakeMyTrip, said, “Travel is making a steady recovery as people are stepping out for work as well as leisure travel. We have seen significant week-on-week growth for staycations and weekend getaways since Unlock 4.0, and we are confident we will continue to see an upward trajectory.”

“Many travellers are looking for vacation lodging that does not have the hustle and bustle of hotels and are picking alternative accommodations, including private villas and independent homestays,” said Prakash, adding that these properties are seeing high demand and are recovering faster than other segments.

Occupancies at hotels and resorts have recovered only 50-70% as compared to previous years, shows data shared by five top travel booking sites with Mint, while villas and private apartments personally managed by individual owners are seeing heavy demand as they are perceived to be more hygienic.

“Private villas and homestays that used to be available for Rs 5,000-20,000 per night over the past 3-4 years are selling at ₹8,000-25,000. And most of them may be shown as sold-out if your booking date falls within 2-3 weeks,” the country head of a top travel company said on condition of anonymity.

Data from Ixigo shows that the average rates in two- and three-star villas and hotels are up 33-86% for the last week of December, compared with the last week of November, in Shimla, Manali, Haridwar and Rishikesh. In west India, average prices of two- and three-star hotels and villas in Mahabaleshwar, Alibaug, Lonavala and Goa are 5-43% higher for the last week of December as compared to now, shows Ixigo data.

tags
top news
Rise in pollution, dip in mercury likely from first week of December: IMD
Rise in pollution, dip in mercury likely from first week of December: IMD
Agencies crack down on Covid-19 home isolation violators
Agencies crack down on Covid-19 home isolation violators
‘Regretting...’: Cong MP Anand Sharma clarifies after seeming to praise PM
‘Regretting...’: Cong MP Anand Sharma clarifies after seeming to praise PM
Madhya Pradesh teen objects to uploading sister’s pic online, gets killed
Madhya Pradesh teen objects to uploading sister’s pic online, gets killed
India rejects Pak-sponsored references to Kashmir issue in OIC resolutions
India rejects Pak-sponsored references to Kashmir issue in OIC resolutions
Final station: Pulp fiction on its last legs, say sellers
Final station: Pulp fiction on its last legs, say sellers
Farmers call Burari protest site ‘open jail’, block 5 entry points to Delhi
Farmers call Burari protest site ‘open jail’, block 5 entry points to Delhi
Covid update: SII rejects side-effects claim; PM Modi to meet 3 vaccine firms
Covid update: SII rejects side-effects claim; PM Modi to meet 3 vaccine firms
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In