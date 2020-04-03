e-paper
SBI staff commits Rs 100 crore for PM fund to fight Covid-19

The country’s largest lender in a statement said its around 2,56,000 employees have decided to contribute two days’ salary to the PM CARES Fund.

business Updated: Apr 03, 2020 13:09 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Last week, SBI had committed 0.25 per cent of annual profit for 2019-20 as a part of its CSR activities to fight Covid-19.
         

Employees of SBI have donated Rs 100 crore to the Prime Minister’s relief fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

With this collective effort and commitment of SBI employees, Rs 100 crore will be donated to the Fund, it added.

“It is a matter of pride for State Bank of India that all our employees voluntarily came forward to pledge their two days’ salary to the PM CARES Fund. We at SBI would keep continuing our support to the government in all its endeavours to address the challenges of this pandemic,” SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said.

At this time of crisis, SBI is committed to providing best possible banking services to its customers, the bank said.

Last week, SBI had committed 0.25 per cent of annual profit for 2019-20 as a part of its CSR activities to fight Covid-19.

