e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Indian shares hit record highs as govt set to roll out vaccines

Indian shares hit record highs as govt set to roll out vaccines

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.24% to 14,234.00 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.19% to 48,528.69 by 0352 GMT.

business Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 09:49 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Bengaluru
People walk in front of a digital screen at the facade of BSE.
People walk in front of a digital screen at the facade of BSE. (PTI File Photo )
         

Indian shares inched higher to record levels on Wednesday, extending a months-long rally driven by foreign fund flows, while the country gets ready to roll out a Covid-19 vaccination programme by next week.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.24% to 14,234.00 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.19% to 48,528.69 by 0352 GMT.

Both indexes have now hit record highs in all trading sessions of the new year, helped by continued foreign fund inflows and progress on Covid-19 vaccines.

Foreign investors pumped more than $20 billion into Indian equities last year, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

On Tuesday, India’s top health official said the country was set to roll out a Covid-19 vaccination programme by next week, aiming to cover 300 million people by July.

In Mumbai trading, HDFC Bank rose 0.4% and was among the top boosts to the Nifty 50, after the country’s largest private-sector lender reported higher advances and deposits as of Dec. 31, 2020.

Titan Company rose 2.5% after reporting strong results in its jewellery and watches and wearables divisions for the third quarter.

Broader global markets fell as investors prepared for a possible Democrat triumph in Senate runoffs in the US battleground state of Georgia.

tags
top news
ICMR chief explains how Covaxin was approved, says no irregularity
ICMR chief explains how Covaxin was approved, says no irregularity
UK Covid variant: 13 more test positive in India, total now at 71
UK Covid variant: 13 more test positive in India, total now at 71
Covid-19: India third country to record more than 1.5 lakh deaths
Covid-19: India third country to record more than 1.5 lakh deaths
Heavy rain, hailstorm hit several parts of Delhi-NCR
Heavy rain, hailstorm hit several parts of Delhi-NCR
India records 18,088 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, death toll over 1.5 lakh
India records 18,088 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, death toll over 1.5 lakh
Too close to call two Georgia Senate races that will decide fate of Biden’s agenda
Too close to call two Georgia Senate races that will decide fate of Biden’s agenda
WHO disappointed China hasn’t granted entry to coronavirus experts
WHO disappointed China hasn’t granted entry to coronavirus experts
War of words between Indian vaccine-makers SII & Bharat Biotech, then truce
War of words between Indian vaccine-makers SII & Bharat Biotech, then truce
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In