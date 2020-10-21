e-paper
Sensex advances 300 points to 40,850 in opening session, Nifty eyes 12,000

Reliance Industries rose 0.9% after announcing it had expanded efforts with Qualcomm Inc to develop 5G solutions in India.

business Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 09:47 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
The Bombay Stock Exchange building, Mumbai.
The Bombay Stock Exchange building, Mumbai. (HT Photo )
         

Indian shares rose on Wednesday, led by gains in banking and energy stocks, with broader Asian markets also higher on renewed hopes for a new US stimulus.

The NSE Nifty 50 index <.NSEI> rose 0.77% to 11,988.00 by 0353 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex <.BSESN> was up 0.78% at 40,858.85.The Nifty Bank index <.NSEBANK> was up 1.1%, boosted by a 1.3% gain for lender HDFC Bank <HDBK.NS>.Reliance Industries <RELI.NS> rose 0.9% after announcing it had expanded efforts with Qualcomm Inc <QCOM.O> to develop 5G solutions in India. The Nifty Energy index <.NIFTYENR> was up 0.9%

The White House and Democrats moved closer to an agreement on a new Covid-19 relief package as US President Donald Trump said he was willing to accept a large aid bill despite opposition from his own party.

