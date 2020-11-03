e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Nifty, Sensex rise on firm factory data; banks lead gains

Nifty, Sensex rise on firm factory data; banks lead gains

By 0355 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.9% each to 11,774.8 and 40,110.93, respectively.

business Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 09:50 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Bengaluru
India’s factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in over a decade in October, a private survey showed, as its demand recovered from the coronavirus-led disruptions.
India’s factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in over a decade in October, a private survey showed, as its demand recovered from the coronavirus-led disruptions.(PTI)
         

Indian shares inched higher on Tuesday, as investors cheered strong factory activity data from Asia’s third-largest economy, with banking stocks offering support after the sector’s heavyweights reported upbeat earnings.

By 0355 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.9% each to 11,774.8 and 40,110.93, respectively.

India’s factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in over a decade in October, a private survey showed, as its demand recovered from the coronavirus-led disruptions.

The Nifty banking index rose 2.2%, led by a 3.3% gain in heavyweight stock ICICI Bank. The lender’s shares are up for a second session following its upbeat earnings announcement on Saturday.

Banks and financial stocks have the biggest weight on the Nifty among sectors of about 35%.

India’s biggest lender by assets, SBI, was up 2.4% ahead of its earnings report scheduled for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries ell for a second straight session, shedding 1.5%.

tags
top news
Bihar polls: PM Modi to wrap up his campaigning with 2 rallies today
Bihar polls: PM Modi to wrap up his campaigning with 2 rallies today
LIVE: 8.05% voting recorded till 9am in second phase of Bihar assembly polls
LIVE: 8.05% voting recorded till 9am in second phase of Bihar assembly polls
India reports another low in daily Covid-19 cases in months at 38,310; recoveries over 7.6 million
India reports another low in daily Covid-19 cases in months at 38,310; recoveries over 7.6 million
Nitish Kumar will never become CM again after November 10: Chirag Paswan
Nitish Kumar will never become CM again after November 10: Chirag Paswan
US presidential elections headed for a tight finish: Polls
US presidential elections headed for a tight finish: Polls
First phase of Malabar exercise starts today: All you need to know
First phase of Malabar exercise starts today: All you need to know
Mercury dips further in Delhi, reaches 10°C
Mercury dips further in Delhi, reaches 10°C
On cusp of US election, who’s in lead? Trump vs Biden decoded with Arun Singh
On cusp of US election, who’s in lead? Trump vs Biden decoded with Arun Singh
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In