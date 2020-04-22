e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sensex climbs 200 points to 30,850 in opening session, Nifty at 9,000

Sensex climbs 200 points to 30,850 in opening session, Nifty at 9,000

The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 30,856.14 points which was also the high point and a low of 30,592.13 points.

business Updated: Apr 22, 2020 09:38 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Indo-Asian News Service
Mumbai
Indian equity indices opened in green on Wednesday .
Indian equity indices opened in green on Wednesday . (PTI File Photo )
         

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 30,856.14 points which was also the high point and a low of 30,592.13 points.

On Tuesday the Sensex closed at 30,636.71 points.

The Sensex is trading at 30,831.43 points up by 194.72 points or 0.69 per cent.

On the other hand the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 9.026.75 points after closing at 8,981.45 points.

The Nifty is trading at 8,999.70 points in the morning.

tags
top news
US agency gives thumbs-down to Trump’s ‘game-changer’ Covid-19 drug combo
US agency gives thumbs-down to Trump’s ‘game-changer’ Covid-19 drug combo
Companies warn of layoffs if no stimulus
Companies warn of layoffs if no stimulus
India reports 1383 new Covid-19 cases, 50 deaths in last 24 hours
India reports 1383 new Covid-19 cases, 50 deaths in last 24 hours
Gujarat cases cross 2000-mark, 2nd-highest in country: Covid-19 state tally
Gujarat cases cross 2000-mark, 2nd-highest in country: Covid-19 state tally
LIVE: Cop deployed at Maharashtra CM’s residence tests positive for Covid-19
LIVE: Cop deployed at Maharashtra CM’s residence tests positive for Covid-19
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
No takers: Hyundai cars sit in ports as coronavirus keeps buyers away
No takers: Hyundai cars sit in ports as coronavirus keeps buyers away
Azadpur mandi trader dies of Covid, sellers demand market be shuttered
Azadpur mandi trader dies of Covid, sellers demand market be shuttered
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

business news