e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sensex ends 59.28 points higher at 31,648, Nifty slips 4.90 points to 9,261.85

Sensex ends 59.28 points higher at 31,648, Nifty slips 4.90 points to 9,261.85

Index heavyweights HDFC twins and Reliance Industries mainly saved the day for the BSE benchmark. IT stocks also closed with gains.

business Updated: Apr 20, 2020 16:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
A man wears a mask and walks past the BSE building, in Mumbai on March 13, 2020.
A man wears a mask and walks past the BSE building, in Mumbai on March 13, 2020. (PTI)
         

Equity benchmark Sensex ended 59 points higher after a highly volatile session on Monday amid tepid cues from global markets as concerns over Covid-19 kept investors on edge.

After swinging over 566 points during the day, the 30-share index ended 59.28 points or 0.19 per cent higher at 31,648.

On the other hand, the NSE Nifty settled 4.90 points, or 0.05 per cent, lower at 9,261.85.Index heavyweights HDFC twins and Reliance Industries mainly saved the day for the BSE benchmark. IT stocks also closed with gains.HDFC Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying nearly 4 per cent, after the lender posted a 15.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 7,280.22 crore for the March quarter on healthy interest income.

Infosys jumped over 3 per cent ahead of its quarterly earnings, scheduled to be announced later in the day.

Sun Pharma, NTPC, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, RIL and TCS also closed with gains.On the other hand, Axis Bank was the top laggard, followed by ITC, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Maruti Suzuki.

The domestic market opened on a positive note but lost the momentum as traders booked profit amid weak global markets as both equity and commodity - especially crude oil - came under pressure amid global slowdown fears, said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi.In the afternoon session markets continued to trade in a narrow range and swung between positive and negative zones, he added.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended in the red, while Shanghai closed on a positive note.Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a mixed note. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 3.53 per cent to USD 27.09 per barrel.Meanwhile, the rupee declined by 14 paise to settle at 76.53 (provisional) against the US dollar amid strengthening of the American currency overseas and a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the country.The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 543, while the number of cases in the country climbed to 17,265.

Global tally of the infections has crossed 24 lakh, with over 1.65 lakh deaths.

tags
top news
LIVE: Lockdown is the only available vaccine, says health ministry
LIVE: Lockdown is the only available vaccine, says health ministry
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
Amit Shah dials Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over Palghar lynching
Amit Shah dials Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over Palghar lynching
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away after suffering cardiac arrest
BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away after suffering cardiac arrest
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

business news