Sensex rises over 100 points, IT, telecom stocks rise

The BSE Sensex recovered from its weak start to trade over 100 points higher in afternoon trade on buying in FMCG, telecom, IT, consumer durables and metal sectors amid weak Asian cues.

Investors remained cautious on escalating trade tensions between the US and other leading economies, including the EU, China and India.

Selling was witnessed in energy, industrials, healthcare and power stocks.

The 30-share index was trading at 35,596.99, showing a gain of 126.64 points, or 0.36% at 12.30 pm. The broader Nifty-50 index was trading higher by 0.35% or 37.15 points to 10,799.60

Major gainers were Coal India 3.05%, Bharti Airtel 1.47%, HDFC 1.44%, ITC 1.01% and Asian Paints 0.95%.

Losers included Tata Motors 2.24%, ICICI Bank 1.47%, RIL 1.36% and Tata Motors 0.92%.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 198.68 crore on net basis, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 86.22 crore on Monday, provisional data showed.

Overseas, Asian markets fell as investors continued to worry about global trade relations.

US stocks declined yesterday, as President Donald Trump’s threats of more protectionism against major partners were met with Chinese and European vows of retaliation.