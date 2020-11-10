e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sensex gains 200 points up, Nifty over 12,500 tracking positive global cues

Sensex gains 200 points up, Nifty over 12,500 tracking positive global cues

The S&P BSE Sensex was up 212.75 points or 0.50% to 42,810.18 in opening session while the NSE Nifty 50 index was at 8,889.15 up 0.11%. In the pre-opening session, Sensex rose 318 points and Nifty had topped 12,556.

business Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 09:26 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
On Monday, the Nifty closed up 1.61% and the Sensex index ended 1.68% higher.
On Monday, the Nifty closed up 1.61% and the Sensex index ended 1.68% higher. (PTI)
         

Domestic markets opened up on Tuesday as they tracked positive global cues even as votes were being counted in the Bihar assembly elections, where the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and opposition Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance are in a direct contest.

The S&P BSE Sensex was up 212.75 points or 0.50% to 42,810.18 in opening session while the NSE Nifty 50 index was at 8,889.15 up 0.11%. In the pre-opening session, Sensex rose 318 points and Nifty had topped 12,556.

On Monday, domestic markets had closed at a record high as Democrat Joe Biden’s win in the US presidential election led to a weaker dollar, fuelling hopes for more fund inflows into emerging markets, with domestic IT stocks gaining after a report said the president-elect planned to ease policy on work visas.

The Nifty closed up 1.61% and the Sensex index ended 1.68% higher. Both the indexes rose to all-time highs during the session, scaling 42,645.33 and 12,474.05, respectively. The dollar hit a 10-week low on Monday as investors heralded Joe Biden’s election as US president, raising expectations that a calmer White House could boost global trade and foster easy monetary policy.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, rose 0.5%.

In Mumbai, the Nifty IT index rose as much as 2% a day after news portal Moneycontrol published a report sourced from PTI saying Biden planned to increase limits on H-1B work visas. Such visas help firms employ Indian workers in the United States. IT sector heavyweight Infosys gained nearly 3%.

Banking stocks were also among the session’s top gainers. The sector’s main sub-index rose about 2.7% and closed higher for a sixth consecutive session. Private-sector lender ICICI Bank and Axis Bank closed up 4.9% each.

Drugmaker Divi’s Labs advanced 5.4% after the company on Saturday reported a higher profit for the September-quarter. Among the major decliners were drugmaker Cipla, which fell 2.9% after it reported its quarterly results on Friday.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
Bihar Results 2020: Tejashwi Yadav leads in Raghopur, early trends show
Bihar Results 2020: Tejashwi Yadav leads in Raghopur, early trends show
Bihar Results Live: Bihar, be ‘tejashwi’, tweets Tej Pratap
Bihar Results Live: Bihar, be ‘tejashwi’, tweets Tej Pratap
Union health minister reviews Covid-19 situation in 9 high disease burden states
Union health minister reviews Covid-19 situation in 9 high disease burden states
What to look for in the Bihar poll results today
What to look for in the Bihar poll results today
By-poll results: BJP leads in Telangana’s Dubbak, Cong in Punjab’s Baroda
By-poll results: BJP leads in Telangana’s Dubbak, Cong in Punjab’s Baroda
Supernovas’ Radha picks first-ever fifer in Women’s T20 Challenge
Supernovas’ Radha picks first-ever fifer in Women’s T20 Challenge
Grand Alliance poll campaign may have turned election, says survey
Grand Alliance poll campaign may have turned election, says survey
‘RCB let him go and see what he’s doing for DC this year’ - Brian Lara
‘RCB let him go and see what he’s doing for DC this year’ - Brian Lara
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi Yadav

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In