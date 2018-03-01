Sensex, Nifty pare early morning gains, IT, power stocks drag

Indian equity benchmark BSE Sensex pared initial gains, shedding 54.31 points at noon on mild bouts of selling in IT, power, utilities, banks, healthcare, financials, metal, consumer durable and metal sectors amid mixed Asian cues.

The market opened 63 points higher on positive December quarter GDP data but later turned volatile on weak Asian trend on comments from US Federal Reserve’s new chief, who rekindled fears about the pace of US monetary tightening this year by gradually raising interest rates.

Buying was seen in telecom, oi l& gas, auto and industrial sectors.

At noon, the BSE Sensex was trading at 34,129.73,down 54.31 points or 0.16%. The broader NSE Nifty 50 was also trading marginally lower at 10,486.85 , a loss of 6 points, or 0.06%.

Major laggards were ICICI Bank, down 1.69%, Infosys 1.21%, SBI 1%, PowerGrid 0.96% and Hero Motocorp 0.68%.

Gainers included Bharti Airtel, up 1.73%, Tata Motors 0.89%, M&M 0.67% and Axis Bank 0.67%.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,750.52 crore on net basis, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 1,596.89 crore on Wednesday, provisional data showed.

Asian markets were mixed, tracking overnight slide in US equities. Growth in China’s manufacturing sector unexpectedly picked up to a six-month high in February.

US stocks ended lower as Wall Street digested data that were seen as underlining the economy’s robust health. Strong economy could warrant the Federal Reserve to turn more hawkish.