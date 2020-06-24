e-paper
Home / Business News / Sensex jumps over 200 points in early trade; Nifty tops 10,500

Sensex jumps over 200 points in early trade; Nifty tops 10,500

Positive sentiment in global markets and unabated foreign fund inflows supported domestic equities, analysts said.

business Updated: Jun 24, 2020 10:53 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Mumbai
A man walks wearing a mask next to the Bombay stock exchange building.(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
         

Equity benchmark Sensex advanced over 200 points in early trade on Wednesday tracking gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries and ITC amid sustained foreign fund inflows.

After touching a high of 35,679.74, the 30-share index was trading 220.35 points, or 0.62 per cent, up at 35,650.78.

Similarly, NSE Nifty rose 56.45 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 10,527.45.

Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 4 per cent, followed by ITC, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, NTPC and Titan.

On the other hand, HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank, PowerGrid and Infosys were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer rallied 519.11 points, or 1.49 per cent, to close at 35,430.43; while the NSE Nifty soared 159.80 points, or 1.55 per cent, to end at 10,471.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 168.96 crore in the capital market on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.

According to analysts, news of disengagement between India and China has relieved participants, after days of heated arguments.

Further, positive sentiment in global markets and unabated foreign fund inflows also supported domestic equities, they said.

On the global front, bourses in Shanghai and Seoul were trading with gains in early deals, while those in Hong Kong and Tokyo were in the red.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a positive note in overnight session.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.52 per cent to $42.41 per barrel.

Diplomatic border talks today to spell out steps to India-China disengagement
TMC lawmaker Tamonash Ghosh dies at 60, had tested Covid-19 positive in May
‘Working well’: Kejriwal asks Centre to restore home isolation for Covid-19
Patanjali’s Covid drug a good thing but there are rules: AYUSH minister
Rain lashes parts of Delhi, UP likely to witness spell of showers in next 3-4 hours
‘Rejected dynasty’: Nadda sharpens attack on Congress over Ladakh face-off
From a gap of Rs 30 a litre to costing more than petrol: How diesel price surged
Hindustan Shiksha Shikhar Samman Awards Live
