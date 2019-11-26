e-paper
Sensex jumps over 200 points in early trade to hit record high of 41,100

business Updated: Nov 26, 2019 09:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
         

Market benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Tuesday to hit its record high of 41,108, and NSE Nifty surged to its lifetime peak of 12,126 amid sustained foreign fund inflow and positive global cues.

The 30-share index was trading 218.82 points, or 0.54 per cent, higher at 41,108.05. Similarly, the broader Nifty rose 51.55 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 12,125.50.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank which rose up to 1.57 per cent, Tata Steel 1.54 per cent, Sun Pharma 1.45 per cent, ICICI Bank 1.48 per cent, Infosys 1.10 per cent and RIL 0.76 per cent.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel fell up to 1.73 per cent, Kotak Bank 0.40 per cent, Bajaj Auto 0.33 per cent, L&T 0.22 per cent and Hero MotoCorp slipped 0.05 per cent.

On Monday, the Sensex ended 529.82 points, or 1.31 per cent, higher at 40,889.23 -- its all-time closing peak. Likewise, the Nifty closed with a gain of 159.35 points, or 1.34 per cent, at 12,073.75 -- just shy of its life-time closing high.

According to experts, market is on a high tracking sustained buying from foreign investors over last couple of weeks, easing global worries on the trade tariff front, new developments over divestment to curb fiscal deficit and expectations of cut in interest rate by the Reserve Bank of India. Short covering ahead of the expiry of November derivatives contracts on Thursday is also contributing to the rally, traders said. Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 960.90 crore in the capital market in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 213.66 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading on a mixed note.

Stocks on Wall Street ended in the green on Monday.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 8 paise against the US dollar to trade at 71.66 in early session.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.05 per cent to USD 62.59 per barrel.

