e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sensex drops over 100 points in early trade; Nifty below 11,150

Sensex drops over 100 points in early trade; Nifty below 11,150

business Updated: Jul 22, 2020 10:05 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 108.36 points, or 0.29 per cent, lower at 37,821.97.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 108.36 points, or 0.29 per cent, lower at 37,821.97.(Bloomberg)
         

Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 100 points in early trade on Wednesday dragged by losses in index majors HUL, HDFC twins and Infosys amid mixed cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 108.36 points, or 0.29 per cent, lower at 37,821.97.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty slipped 29.50 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 11,132.75.

Bajaj Finance was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by HUL, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Tech Mahindra, L&T, Infosys and HDFC duo.

On the other hand, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, NTPC and ITC were among the gainers.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer closed at 37,930.33, up 511.34 points, or 1.37 per cent. Similarly, the Nifty rose 140.05 points, or 1.27 per cent, to end at 11,162.25.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday, purchasing equities worth Rs 2,265.88 crore, provisional exchange data showed.

According to traders, stock-specific action dictated market movement in early trade. Mixed cues from global markets also kept investors cautious.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul were trading on a positive note, while Tokyo slipped into red.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street too ended on a mixed note in overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.43 per cent to USD 44.13 per barrel.

tags
top news
Rajasthan Speaker to challenge high court breather to Pilot camp in SC
Rajasthan Speaker to challenge high court breather to Pilot camp in SC
‘Has rule of law become law of he who rules?’ Kapil Sibal’s sharp attack at Centre
‘Has rule of law become law of he who rules?’ Kapil Sibal’s sharp attack at Centre
LIVE: 37,724 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take India’s tally to 1,192,915, death toll at 28,732
LIVE: 37,724 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take India’s tally to 1,192,915, death toll at 28,732
PM to address India Ideas Summit today, talk on ‘building better future’
PM to address India Ideas Summit today, talk on ‘building better future’
3-4 mn doses of Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine to be ready by Dec: Serum Institute
3-4 mn doses of Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine to be ready by Dec: Serum Institute
‘Risk of locust swarms migrating to Indo-Pakistan border from Somalia’: UN agency
‘Risk of locust swarms migrating to Indo-Pakistan border from Somalia’: UN agency
Delhi airport makes 7-day quarantine mandatory for international passengers
Delhi airport makes 7-day quarantine mandatory for international passengers
They allegedly stole 112 cars worth Rs 11 crore, now busted by Lucknow cops
They allegedly stole 112 cars worth Rs 11 crore, now busted by Lucknow cops
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In