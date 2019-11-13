Sensex opens on positive note on Wednesday

business

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 15:41 IST

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 40,346.43 and touched a high of 40,382.96 and a low of 40,279.11 after closing at 40,345.08 on Tuesday.

The BSE Sensex is trading at 40,347.93 up by 2.85 points or 0.01 per cent.

The broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,908.30 after closing at 11,913.45.

The Nifty is trading at 11,914.30 in the morning.