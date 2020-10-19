e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sensex rallies 449 points; Nifty tops 11,850

Sensex rallies 449 points; Nifty tops 11,850

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 449 points on Monday, led by heavy buying in banking and financial counters amid largely positive cues from global markets.

business Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 16:08 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Mumbai
The 30-share BSE index ended 448.62 points or 1.12 per cent higher at 40,431.60. The broader NSE Nifty surged 110.60 points or 0.94 per cent to 11,873.05.
The 30-share BSE index ended 448.62 points or 1.12 per cent higher at 40,431.60. The broader NSE Nifty surged 110.60 points or 0.94 per cent to 11,873.05.(File photo for representation)
         

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 449 points on Monday, led by heavy buying in banking and financial counters amid largely positive cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 448.62 points or 1.12 per cent higher at 40,431.60. The broader NSE Nifty surged 110.60 points or 0.94 per cent to 11,873.05.

ICICI Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping over 5 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Nestle India, SBI, HDFC, ONGC and Kotak Bank.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, TCS, Bharti Airtel, M&M and Maruti were among the laggards.

The domestic market opened on a positive note tracking largely positive cues from global markets, traders said.

During the afternoon session markets held on to opening gains with sustained interest seen in banking, financial, oil and gas, metals and realty stocks.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a positive note, while Shanghai was in the red after the release of China’s GDP numbers.

China’s economic growth accelerated to 4.9 per cent over a year earlier in the latest quarter as a shaky recovery from the coronavirus pandemic gathered strength.

The economy “continued the steady recovery”, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said in a report. However, it warned that “the international environment is still complicated and severe”. It also said China still faces “great pressure” to prevent a resurgence of the virus.

Meanwhile, stock exchanges in Europe opened on a positive note.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.16 per cent lower at USD 42.67 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee slipped 2 paise to close at 73.37 against the US dollar.

tags
top news
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
Tejashwi Yadav makes a U-turn, shows ‘sympathy’ for Chirag Paswan
Tejashwi Yadav makes a U-turn, shows ‘sympathy’ for Chirag Paswan
‘Absolutely not’ surprised Donald Trump got Covid-19: Anthony Fauci
‘Absolutely not’ surprised Donald Trump got Covid-19: Anthony Fauci
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
KKR vs SRH & MI vs KXIP Review and CSK vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
KKR vs SRH & MI vs KXIP Review and CSK vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In