Sensex sinks over 200 points on weak global cues, Nifty tests 10,300
Indian equity benchmark,BSE Sensex, fell over 200 points in morning trade on Friday, amid weak Asian cues and selling on oil & gas, metals, power, PSU and IT counters.
Brokers said persistent selling by investors, capital outflows by foreign funds and a weak trend in Asian bourses due to increased concerns over the prospect of a global trade war dampened market sentiment.
The BSE Sensex was trading at 33,476.38, down 209.16 points or 0.62% at 10.30 am. The gauge lost 232.40 points in the previous three straight sessions. The NSE Nifty was testing 10,300 levels, trading lower by 0.56% or 57.85 points, at 10,302.30.
Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, ONGC, Asian Paints, NTPC and Kotak Bank were among the major losers on the BSE Sensex, falling up to 1.94%.
Shares of Gitanjali Gems continued to be under selling pressure, falling 4.63% to Rs 12.35.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.24% and Shanghai Composite shed 0.11% in early trade today. Japan’s Nikkei too down 0.24%.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, ended 0.47% higher on Thursday.