e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 25, 2019

State Bank of India’s second-quarter profit jumps three-folds

SBI’s Net profit rose to 30.12 billion rupees in the three months ended Sept. 30 from 9.45 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said in a filing to stock exchanges.

business Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:46 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Bengaluru
A man checks his mobile phone in front of State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kolkata.
A man checks his mobile phone in front of State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kolkata. (REUTERS )
         

State Bank of India (SBI) reported a three-fold jump in quarterly profit on Friday, buoyed by a 34.84 billion rupee ($491.15 million) gain from selling a portion of its life insurance unit, while asset quality also improved.

Net profit rose to 30.12 billion rupees in the three months ended Sept. 30, from 9.45 billion rupees a year earlier, the country’s largest lender by asset said in an exchange filing. Analysts expected a profit of 21.28 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Shares of the lender were up over 6% after the results.

Mumbai-based SBI’s performance is a bright spot in India’s banking industry, where weak loan growth due to a slowdown in the economy has compounded the sector’s near $150 billion-bad loan problem.

SBI’s net interest income climbed 17.7% to 246 billion rupees, while provisions for bad loans ticked up 8.4%. Net interest margin, a key indicator of a bank’s profitability, rose to 3.22%, up 42 basis points from a year ago.

Private sector banks Axis Bank Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd warned earlier this week of stress in their corporate books, with Kotak cutting its expectation for full-year loan growth.

Asset quality improved at SBI, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans easing to 7.19% by Sept-end, compared with 7.53% in the previous quarter and 9.95% in the same period last year.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 14:13 IST

tags
top news
In Manohar Khattar’s plan to stake claim tomorrow, a 7+2 formula is key
In Manohar Khattar’s plan to stake claim tomorrow, a 7+2 formula is key
Gujarat firm gets contract to revamp Central Vista, Parliament
Gujarat firm gets contract to revamp Central Vista, Parliament
How kingmaker Dushyant Chautala might lose the crown: 10 Points
How kingmaker Dushyant Chautala might lose the crown: 10 Points
Nigerian man, who acted in Hindi movies, held at Delhi’s IGI airport
Nigerian man, who acted in Hindi movies, held at Delhi’s IGI airport
Indians will no longer require visas to visit Brazil, says its President
Indians will no longer require visas to visit Brazil, says its President
Kalpana Chawla used to say someday she’d be ‘kidnapped’ in outer space: Father
Kalpana Chawla used to say someday she’d be ‘kidnapped’ in outer space: Father
Sourav Ganguly meets Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to discuss roadmap
Sourav Ganguly meets Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to discuss roadmap
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News
Business News