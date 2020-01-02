e-paper
Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against tribunal order to reinstate Cyrus Mistry

business Updated: Jan 02, 2020 11:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Cyrus Mistry was reinstated as executive chairman of Tata Sons by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in December, 2019.
Cyrus Mistry was reinstated as executive chairman of Tata Sons by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in December, 2019.
         

Tata Sons Ltd moved the Supreme Court on Thursday against last month’s tribunal to reinstate Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of the company and restore him as director in the three group companies. .

Thursday’s petition in the Supreme Court as soon as the top court reconvened after a break is on expected lines. The company had made it clear soon after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal delivered its verdict last month that it would not let the verdict go unchallenged.

The tribunal’s comprehensive and sweeping ruling had also deemed the Tata Sons transition from a public company to a private company illegal.

.

