ADVERTISEMENT
UK economy to slump over 10%, debts to surge, says Moody’s

“The UK’s public debt ratio will likely rise by 24 percentage points of GDP or more relative to 2019 levels,” a group of Moody’s top analysts wrote in a note.

business Updated: Jul 10, 2020 15:55 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
London
Moody’s said the UK government’s latest stimulus package, announced this week, would aid a gradual economic recovery but add further pressure to the UK’s fiscal position.
Britain will suffer the sharpest peak-to-trough economic slump of any major economy this year, rating agency Moody’s warned on Friday, while its debts as a share of GDP will surge by 24 percentage points.

Moody’s said the UK government’s latest stimulus package, announced this week, would aid a gradual economic recovery but add further pressure to the UK’s fiscal position.

“We forecast a contraction of 10.1% in the UK’s GDP for this year, but expect a gradual subsequent recovery on the back of the easing in lockdown measures, with growth rebounding to 7.1% next year”.

Moody’s rates Britain Aa2 with a negative outlook.

