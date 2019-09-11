UK government announces 500 million sterling green investments

business

The British government said on Tuesday it will invest more than 500 million pounds ($616 million) in green technologies.

Included in this will be a 400 million pound fund to develop rapid charging infrastructure points for electric vehicles.

A further 143 million pounds will be invested in green projects, including greenhouse gas removal technologies and measures to address air pollution.

The government plans to end the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040.

