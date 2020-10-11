e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / UK urges businesses to prepare for end of Brexit transition

UK urges businesses to prepare for end of Brexit transition

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Britain won’t extend the transition period, which ends on Dec 31, and that progress must be made to bridge significant gaps between the two sides in the coming days if a deal is to be struck.

business Updated: Oct 11, 2020 08:44 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
London
Businesses needed to do things like ensure staff register for residency rights and prepare for customs procedures when trading with the EU, the government said.
Businesses needed to do things like ensure staff register for residency rights and prepare for customs procedures when trading with the EU, the government said.(Reuters)
         

Britain’s government on Sunday urged businesses to prepare for the end of the Brexit transition period, saying that they need to take action whether or not a trade deal with the European Union is clinched.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Britain won’t extend the transition period, which ends on Dec 31, and that progress must be made to bridge significant gaps between the two sides in the coming days if a deal is to be struck.

The business ministry argues that most of what businesses need to do is the same regardless of the outcome of the negotiations and has planned a series of sector specific webinars in October.

Also Read: Post-Brexit UK to create freeports to court foreign investment

“With just 81 days until the end of the transition period, businesses must act now to ensure they are ready for the UK’s new start come January,” said business minister Alok Sharma, who will write to businesses regarding the changes.

“There will be no extension to the transition period, so there is no time to waste.”

Businesses needed to do things like ensure staff register for residency rights and prepare for customs procedures when trading with the EU, the government said.

Also Read: Brexit talks: EU seeks more concessions from UK as deadline looms

The United Kingdom formally left the EU on Jan. 31, but more than four years since voting 52%-48% for Brexit in a 2016 referendum, the two sides are haggling over a trade deal to take effect when informal membership ends on Dec. 31.

The two chief negotiators, the EU’s Michel Barnier and Britain’s David Frost, say they are inching towards a deal ahead of an Oct. 15 deadline, but that important gaps remain on fishing, level playing field issues and governance. Both sides have planned for a no-deal scenario.

tags
top news
Mumbai Police summon Republic TV CEO, five others today
Mumbai Police summon Republic TV CEO, five others today
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7 million
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7 million
YSRC accuses high court, top court judge of trying to topple its govt
YSRC accuses high court, top court judge of trying to topple its govt
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme today
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme today
Schools to reopen in UP from October 19 for classes 9-12
Schools to reopen in UP from October 19 for classes 9-12
‘I love you all’: Trump makes 1st public appearance since hospital release
‘I love you all’: Trump makes 1st public appearance since hospital release
3 friends from Delhi killed in crash trying to save a cow on road
3 friends from Delhi killed in crash trying to save a cow on road
Covid update: Donald Trump’s rally; Kerala spike; ‘no cases’, says Kim Jong Un
Covid update: Donald Trump’s rally; Kerala spike; ‘no cases’, says Kim Jong Un
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In