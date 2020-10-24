‘Vaccines to be ready by June’, says Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

business

The buzz around an imminent Covid-19 vaccine has raised hopes of a way back to normalcy for the billions affected by the pandemic around the world, said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson and managing director of Bengaluru-based Biocon Ltd.

Mazumdar-Shaw is hopeful that the vaccine will be in India by June, but added that delivering it to all Indians comes with its own challenges. Biocon, which announced its September quarter earnings on Friday, saw its net profit fall to Rs 169 crore from Rs 216 crore in the year-ago quarter. In an interview, she shared her views on the vaccine and its challenges. Edited excerpts:

When can we expect a Covid-19 vaccine in India?

My expectation is that the first mRNA vaccines will be approved by the end of the year. But they are not going to be available in India because they require a -80 degree cold chain and that is not something which we can handle here. I expect that by January, some of the other vaccines could be approved like AstraZeneca’s, or one of our own Indian vaccines, like the one by Bharat Biotech. If we finish the clinical trials in the next 2-3 months, even those may be approved by January-February. So, I would expect that in Q1 2021-22 we should have vaccines available in India.

What are the challenges you foresee in vaccine distribution here?

This scale of adult vaccination has never been done before. Polio vaccine was done over many years. The polio vaccine can be given by ASHA workers and others, but Covid vaccines will be intramuscular injections, and you will need nurses, doctors, MBBS students to deliver the vaccine. Apart from human resources, we need to get infrastructure for cold chains to be set up properly.

