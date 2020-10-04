e-paper
Waive property rights from vaccines, India, South Africa urge WTO. All you need to know

Waive property rights from vaccines, India, South Africa urge WTO. All you need to know

Once an effective vaccine is manufactured, there will be legal battles over patent which will make its distribution difficult, India and South Africa have pointed out.

business Updated: Oct 04, 2020 22:00 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Once an effective vaccine is ready, the battle to procure it will begin and the wealthy countries will be at an advantage.
India and South Africa have urged World Trade Organisation to waive certain Intellectual Property rights of Covid-19 medicines and vaccines. Both the countries have expressed concerns over the shortage of medical products owing to intellectual property rights (IPR), will lengthen the ongoing pandemic. IPR are the rights given to people over the creations of their minds, which in case of vaccine distribution can become a hindrance.

Here is all you need to know

1. As new diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines for Covid-19 are developed, there are significant concerns, how these will be made available promptly, in sufficient quantities and at affordable price to meet global demand, the two countries have said.

2. If medical products get patented, it will be difficult to procure them, the countries have pointed out.

3. “There are several reports about intellectual property rights hindering or potentially hindering timely provisioning of affordable medical products to the patients,” India and South Africa said.

4. The United States, the UK, France, Germany have finalised deals with several vaccine manufacturers for millions of doses of shots.

5. To ensure that vaccines don’t get concentrated only in wealthy countries, the World Health Organisation has started COVAX, a global initiative at working with vaccine manufacturers to provide countries equal access to vaccines.

India has already said its vaccine production capacity will be used to held all countries. Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis. From January 2021, as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, India will be committed to its responsibilities.”

