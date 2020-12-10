e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Why take-home salary may reduce from April 2021 | Explained

Why take-home salary may reduce from April 2021 | Explained

The salary costs borne by companies are also likely to go up under these new rules as the companies will also have to contribute more towards PF and gratuity.

business Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 13:13 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited ny Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited ny Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Contribution to PF and gratuity are likely to increase from in the new financial year beginning from April 2021. (HT archive)
Contribution to PF and gratuity are likely to increase from in the new financial year beginning from April 2021. (HT archive)
         

According to the new wage rule, under the Code of Wages passed by Parliament last year, the take-home salary of maximum private firm employees is likely to come down as the contribution to provident fund (PF) and gratuity are to be increased. The new wage rules will come into effect from April 1, 2021.

Here is all you need to know:

> Private companies will have to restructure their wages.

> To restructure according to the rules which say that the allowance component can’t exceed 50 per cent of the total salary, the companies will have to increase the basic salary component, which will make the contributions to provident fund and gratuity rise.

> This will automatically result in a lower take-home salary for employees.

> According to the new wage definition, at least 50 per cent of the gross remuneration of employees should form the basis to calculate PF and gratuity.

> Many private companies prefer to keep the allowances component higher and the basic salary lower. This will not be allowed under the new rules.

The new rules are to provide better social security and retirement benefits to employees. The salary costs borne by companies will also go up under these new rules as the companies will also have to contribute more towards PF and gratuity.

tags
top news
LIVE: PM Modi lays foundation stone of new Parliament building
LIVE: PM Modi lays foundation stone of new Parliament building
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
Farmers’ protest: Why agri reforms are hard to sell
Farmers’ protest: Why agri reforms are hard to sell
‘Surgical strike’: Raut’s comeback to claim of Pak-China hand in farm stir
‘Surgical strike’: Raut’s comeback to claim of Pak-China hand in farm stir
Parliament: From a circular building of Rs83 lakh to a Rs970-crore triangular edifice
Parliament: From a circular building of Rs83 lakh to a Rs970-crore triangular edifice
Trend to bulldoze democracy: Mamata Banerjee tweets on Human Rights Day
Trend to bulldoze democracy: Mamata Banerjee tweets on Human Rights Day
Given triple talaq by husband in US, Hyderabadi woman knocks on MEA doors
Given triple talaq by husband in US, Hyderabadi woman knocks on MEA doors
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In