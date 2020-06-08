Wipro, IBM announce collaboration to develop hybrid cloud offerings

business

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 14:27 IST

Wipro Limited on Monday announced a collaboration with IBM through which the Bengaluru- headquartered company would develop hybrid cloud offerings to help businesses migrate, manage and transform mission-critical workloads and applications, with security across public or private cloud and on-premises IT environments.

Wipro IBM Novus Lounge, located at Wipros Kodathi campus in Bengaluru, is a dedicated innovation centre, according to a Wipro statement.

It will offer a comprehensive suite of solutions leveraging Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Internet of Things capabilities to foster innovation for enterprises, developers and start-ups, the statement said.

“Customers will have remote access to IBM and Red Hat solutions, designed to help them scale their technology investments for improved experience and business agility with connected insights”, it said.

Additionally, Wipro would leverage IBM Cloud offerings and technologies alongside in-house services to develop industry solutions for clients in Banking and Financial Services, Energy and Utilities, Retail, Manufacturing and Healthcare space, it was stated. P