Wipro, IBM announce collaboration to develop hybrid cloud offerings

business Updated: Jun 08, 2020 14:27 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bengaluru
Wipro IBM Novus Lounge, will offer a comprehensive suite of solutions leveraging Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Internet of Things capabilities to foster innovation for enterprises, developers and start-ups, the Wipro statement said.(Hemant Mishra/Mint file photo)
         

Wipro Limited on Monday announced a collaboration with IBM through which the Bengaluru- headquartered company would develop hybrid cloud offerings to help businesses migrate, manage and transform mission-critical workloads and applications, with security across public or private cloud and on-premises IT environments.

It will offer a comprehensive suite of solutions leveraging Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Internet of Things capabilities to foster innovation for enterprises, developers and start-ups, the statement said.

“Customers will have remote access to IBM and Red Hat solutions, designed to help them scale their technology investments for improved experience and business agility with connected insights”, it said.

Additionally, Wipro would leverage IBM Cloud offerings and technologies alongside in-house services to develop industry solutions for clients in Banking and Financial Services, Energy and Utilities, Retail, Manufacturing and Healthcare space, it was stated. P

