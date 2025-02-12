Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

10 things every taxpayer must know about Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2025

ByHT News Desk
Feb 12, 2025 02:11 PM IST

The Centre announced a slew of tax-related changes in Budget 2025, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Here are 10 things you must know!

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced a slew of changes while presenting the Budget for financial year 2025-26 on February 1, 2025. Chief among the changes was no tax for people earning up to 12 lakh annually. But what are the other important changes that she announced? Read on to know:

Here are 10 things every taxpayer must know about the Budget 2025(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
Here are 10 things every taxpayer must know about the Budget 2025(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

Also read: Hope to introduce new income tax bill in Lok Sabha next week: Sitharaman

  1. Tax slabs: The government rationalised income tax slabs under the new tax regime in order to provide relief to the middle class. As per the new slabs, individuals earning between 0-4 lakh annually are eligible to pay nil tax; those earning 4-8 lakh annually must pay 5% tax. The government has set 10% tax rate for annual income of 8-12 lakh, 15% tax rate for 12-16 lakh annually, 20% tax rate for 16-20 lakh annually, 25% for 20-24 lakh annual income and 30% tax rate for those earning above 24 lakh/annum.
  2. Tax rebate: It has also been enhanced from 25,000 to 60,000 for those availing the new tax regime. This change is not applicable for NRIs.
  3. House occupation: The government now also allowed taxpayers to claim two houses as ‘self-occupied’. This is irrespective of whether the taxpayers actually live in the two houses or not.
  4. TCS: The threshold for tax collected at source (TCS) on overseas remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) has also been increased from 7 lakh to 10 lakh.
  5. Remittances for education: TCS will not apply to remittances made for educational expenses. This applies to cases where the remittances are sourced from a loan taken from a specified financial institution. TCS on such transactions was earlier set at 0.5% if they exceeded 7 lakh in value.

    Also read: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says income tax and RBI rate cut will boost economy: Report

  6. Tax return filing: Taxpayers can now file updated tax returns within 48 months, up from the earlier time limit of 24 months, but with still additional tax and interest aggregating to 70%.
  7. Tax deduction extension: Tax deduction under old tax regime for own contribution worth 50,000 to National Pension Scheme has been extended to contributions made in the name of minors under NPS Vatsalya scheme.
  8. TDS limit on interest income: The limit of tax deducted at source (TDS) on interest income for senior citizens has also been increased from 50,000 to 1 lakh. For other taxpayers, the limit has been increased from 40,000 to 50,000.

    Also read: New income tax slabs released in Budget for FY 2025-26 | Check full details

  9. TDS on rent by non-individuals: Cente has increased the threshold limit on rent paid by non-individuals (such as corporate tenants) from 2.4 lakh per annum to 50,000 per month. This facility extends to 50,000 paid for even part of a month.
  10. TDS on income from dividends, MFs: The threshold limit of TDS on income from dividends and mutual funds has been increased from 5,000 to 10,000.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On