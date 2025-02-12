10 things every taxpayer must know about Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2025

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced a slew of changes while presenting the Budget for financial year 2025-26 on February 1, 2025. Chief among the changes was no tax for people earning up to ₹12 lakh annually. But what are the other important changes that she announced? Read on to know:

