‘Build rockets…move crypto’: Anupam Mittal on 28% online gaming GST, tomato prices

After Ashneer Grover lashed out at the 28 per cent GST on online gaming, another Shark Tank India judge has joined the list of entrepreneurs, who are criticising the Centre’s move. Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal on Wednesday hit out at the latest tax rule and suggested that people should focus on rockets instead of gaming. In a dig at the soaring price of tomatoes in the country, he asked users to invest in the vegetable instead of cryptocurrency.

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal. (File)

"Latest lessons -- stop gaming, start building rockets, move money from crypto to tomatoes," he wrote, attacking the central government for the decision that will impact the digital gaming industry.

Earlier, Grover who owns a fantasy cricket game - Crickpe - had tweeted that all technology companies will move out of India to Dubai or Singapore. He wrote,“RIP - Real money gaming industry in India. If the govt is thinking people will put in ₹100 to play on ₹72 pot entry (28% Gross GST); and if they win ₹54 (after platform fees)- they will pay 30% TDS on that - for which they will get a free swimming pool in their living room come the first monsoon - not happening.”

The former BharatPe founder also said that it's time for startup founders to enter politics. "Everyone from Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni to Sourav Ganguly has endorsedonline gaming. Why was Indian public/govt/BCCI not outraged by all cricketers endorsing? Why was BCCI allowed to take Dream11 as title the sponsor?Sab Doglapan hai," he added.

The Goods and Services Tax Council recommended collecting 28% GST at full value on online gaming, horse racing and casinos, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced following the council's 50th meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, India’s average retail inflation in June 2023 rose by 4.81%, a three-month high, led by runaway grocery and food prices, data released by the government on Wednesday showed. This comes amid vegetable sellers hiring bouncers to manage customers and selling tomatoes for free with smartphone purchases as prices hit the roof.

